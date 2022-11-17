Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Honda Motor Profile

HMC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

