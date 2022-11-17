Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.