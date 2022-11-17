Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.39 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

