Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.9 %

Universal Display Announces Dividend

OLED opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

