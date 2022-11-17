Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,633 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

