Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

