Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,297 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.