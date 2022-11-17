Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in NovoCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

