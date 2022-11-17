Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,229 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

