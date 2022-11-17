Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $633,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Trading Up 0.1 %

ABMD stock opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.