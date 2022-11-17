Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 573 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $39.74 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $160.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

