Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,124 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Novavax by 44.4% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 55,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Novavax by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Novavax by 2,203.1% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 134,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 129,037 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

