Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,535 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.