Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,455 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,455 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

