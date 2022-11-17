Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

