Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 18.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $299.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.83 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

