Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

