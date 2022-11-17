Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

