Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

