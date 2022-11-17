Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 7.9% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

