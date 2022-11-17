Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

