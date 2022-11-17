AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,208,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of APP opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

