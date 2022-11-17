Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,748,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.