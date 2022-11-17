Argent Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $453.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

