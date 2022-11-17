Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ashland by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Ashland Stock Performance

About Ashland

Ashland stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.