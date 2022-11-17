Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

