Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $236.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

