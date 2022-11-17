AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AZZ opened at $40.12 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $997.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.