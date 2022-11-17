Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,030 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

