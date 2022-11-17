Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,089 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DFAS opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

