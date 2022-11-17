Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.