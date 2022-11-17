Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 194,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

