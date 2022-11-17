Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,006 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 226.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

