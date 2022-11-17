Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,736 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 841.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 65.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

