Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

FRA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

