Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 129,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.