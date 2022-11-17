Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Autodesk by 17.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 33.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

