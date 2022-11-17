Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.