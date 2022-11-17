Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 230,890 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

