Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

