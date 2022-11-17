Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Endava by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

