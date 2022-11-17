Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 803.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,311 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 33.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 163.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

