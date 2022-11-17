Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

