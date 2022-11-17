Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of WST opened at $240.10 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $288.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.