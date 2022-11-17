Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $166.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

