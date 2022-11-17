Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 212,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PWV opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.