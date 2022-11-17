Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

