Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 934,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

