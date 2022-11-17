Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

