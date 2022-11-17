Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

