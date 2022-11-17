Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPGP opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.